Beulah "Boots" Breza
Solon - Beulah "Boots" Breza, 92, of Solon, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Solon Nursing Care Center. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon, located at 100 South Cedar Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. parish vigil and a rosary.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020