Beverly Ann Butterbaugh Mast



Kalona - Beverly Ann Butterbaugh Mast, 81 of Kalona, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.



Graveside services have been set for 10:00AM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sharon Hill Cemetery with Father Bill Roush and Deacon Derick Cranston officiating. A drive by visitation will be Thursday from 5-7:00PM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. Please enter from C Ave to 2nd street driving south. A memorial in the name of Beverly Mast has been established to the St. Joseph's Catholic Church and St. Jude's Children Hospital. Social distancing and masks will be enforced.









