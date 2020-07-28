1/1
Beverly Ann Butterbaugh Mast
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann Butterbaugh Mast

Kalona - Beverly Ann Butterbaugh Mast, 81 of Kalona, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.

Graveside services have been set for 10:00AM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sharon Hill Cemetery with Father Bill Roush and Deacon Derick Cranston officiating. A drive by visitation will be Thursday from 5-7:00PM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. Please enter from C Ave to 2nd street driving south. A memorial in the name of Beverly Mast has been established to the St. Joseph's Catholic Church and St. Jude's Children Hospital. Social distancing and masks will be enforced.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterseim Funeral Home
201 Avenue B
Kalona, IA 52247
319-656-2233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterseim Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved