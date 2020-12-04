Beverly C. Mason
Iowa City - Beverly Colleen Bagge Mason, age 90, of Iowa City, died early morning in her sleep on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Pleasantview Home in Kalona.
Private family services will be held with burial to take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Memorials may be given to Pleasantview Home, www.pvhome.org
, Cure Alzheimer's Fund, www.curealz.org
or Iowa City Hospice, https://iowacityhospice.org
. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.