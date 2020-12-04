1/1
Beverly C. Mason
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly C. Mason

Iowa City - Beverly Colleen Bagge Mason, age 90, of Iowa City, died early morning in her sleep on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Pleasantview Home in Kalona.

Private family services will be held with burial to take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Memorials may be given to Pleasantview Home, www.pvhome.org, Cure Alzheimer's Fund, www.curealz.org or Iowa City Hospice, https://iowacityhospice.org. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Press-Citizen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved