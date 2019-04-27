|
Beverly Helmers
Coralville - Beverly Joyce Helmers, 85, died peacefully Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Comforts of Home in River Falls, WI.
To celebrate Bev's life, family and friends are welcome to gather from 1 to 4 PM, Saturday, May 4th at The Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Ave, Iowa City (next to Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service). A time of remembrance will be held at 3 PM. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Algona, Iowa, at 1 PM on Sunday, May 5th. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the following organizations:
Brain Donor Project (Parkinson's/Neurological Research) - https://braindonorproject.org/memorial-info/ or to
University of Iowa Impact Fund - http://bit.ly/BevHelmers_UI_ImpactFund
Bev was born July 24, 1933 in Algona, Iowa, the daughter of Herman (Harm) and Florence Banwart Helmers. She attended the University of Iowa and in 1953 moved to Coralville. She was employed for many years at the University of Iowa Hospital and retired in 1998 after 20 years at the Veterans Administration Hospital.
Bev was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, the National Assn. of Retired Federal Employees, and the American Legion Auxiliary where she served on the Board for many years. She helped with numerous fundraisers, including Regina High School, Cystic Fibrosis and Special Olympics. She was a stellar leader of the local Girl Scouts. Bev was an avid Hawkeye football and Hawkeye women's basketball fan.
Bev had a big heart and was always helping others. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her impish smile, and her boundless energy.
In 2015, Bev moved to River Falls, Wisconsin, to be near family. She lived for three years at Comforts of Home with her sister, Karen, where she quickly won a pie-making contest, was crowned the Valentine's Queen, and of course, cared for her sister. She cheered for the Hawkeyes and Vikings, enjoyed frequent visits from her nieces, nephews, and great nephews, and was well-loved by staff.
Bev is survived by her brother, Harlan Helmers, sister-in-law, Shirley Helmers; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Eldon and George; her sister, Karen Bloodhart; niece, Julie; and nephew, Jeff.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 27, 2019