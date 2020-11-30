Beverly Wiese
The world lost a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Beverly Joy [Swenson] Wiese, at the age of 91.
She passed away peacefully November 21, 2020 at Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born to Lester and Alice [Alsager] Swenson on September 12, 1929 in Story City, Iowa.
Her family moved to the nearby small town of Roland, Iowa in 1936. There she attended Roland Elementary and graduated from Roland High School in 1947. Her high school interests included band, chorus, and basketball. Her family was musically talented and was involved in singing at many church activities as well as for weddings and funerals.
After graduating from Roland High School, our mother auditioned for the prestigious Waldorf Choir in Forest City, Iowa. It was one of her fondest memories to travel nationally with the choir. Our mother went on to graduate from Waldorf Junior College in 1949 with a degree in Elementary Education. She began her teaching career in 1949 at Longfellow Elementary School in Belle Plaine, Iowa. She loved teaching second grade.
She was united in marriage to LaRae Gene Wiese on June 1, 1952 in Story City, Iowa and made Belle Plaine their home.
She became our stay at home mom in 1954 to be always there for us.
She was involved in the First Lutheran Church, Portia Club, and volunteer work.
She was an avid card player and enjoyed a good Bridge game.
As a single mom, she worked as a dental receptionist in Belle Plaine and Cedar Rapids.
She retired in 2000 and moved to Iowa City.
Our mother often celebrated her Norwegian ancestry with her family by preparing Norwegian dishes that had been passed down through the generations.
The whole family enjoyed receiving Beverly's handmade greeting cards, reading her detailed journaling of her life, and watching Iowa Hawkeye sports.
Though our mom's health had been failing for years, few people knew the extent she suffered.
Through everything, her unwavering faith prevailed. She was faithful at reading daily Bible scripture and devotions.
All who loved her are her children Dan (Cynthia) Wiese of LeClaire, Iowa, Jim (Jean) Wiese of Iowa City, Iowa, Bill (Channing) Wiese of Austin, Texas, Lori (Michael) Jones of San Antonio, Texas. 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by Herma [Twedt] Swenson, sister-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents Lester and Alice (Alsager) Swenson, brothers David and Gary Swenson, and sister Nancy [Swenson] Kilstofte Bergland.
Due to COVID health precautions a private graveside service will be held at the Story City Cemetery, Story City, Iowa.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Soderstrum Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Beverly's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
.
As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made in the memory of Beverly Joy Wiese, Vitas Community Connection, 5131 Medical Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78229.