|
|
Bill Kapp
Iowa City - Bill Kapp, 73, departed this life on March 24, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, IA. Bill died after a battle with PTSD and Parkinson's. His wit will be missed.
Bill was born William Francis Kapp on February 11, 1947, in Ottumwa, Iowa to Charles Leo and Mary (Carr) Kapp. Bill was a member of the US Army, serving in Vietnam. He attended the University of Iowa and was a self-employed project manager. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Bill is survived by his wife, Ellen (Swartzendruber) Kapp, his step-son Philip (Tricia) Rieck, four grandchildren, his brothers, Charles (Christina) Kapp, John Kapp and Stephen (Mary) Kapp, nephews, nieces, his dog Shoopee, and his last family, the caregivers in Ulery Home at the Iowa Veterans Home.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020