Bill McKusker
Marengo - Bill McKusker, age 93, of Marengo, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Highland Ridge, Williamsburg. Visitation: 3 - 5 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Burial will be at the Marengo Cemetery. Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo with Pastor Gary VanHeukelom officiating. In lieu of flowers and concrete, memorials may be contributed to the Iowa County Fair, 4-H, FFA, or the donor's choice.
Bill is survived by his children John (Barb) McKusker of Marengo, Craig (Cindy Oxley) McKusker of Marengo; two grandchildren Bill (Chelsea Comp) McKusker of Marengo, and Krista (Ryan Bossman) McKusker of Minneapolis, MN; and a great grandson Mason McKusker.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kathryn in 2001, two brothers Caroll (Buck), Jack Jr.; and three sisters Ardis, Noreen and Lois.
Bill McKusker was born September 9, 1926 West of Marengo on the family farm to John and Vera Cooperider McKusker. He attended the Marengo Country School and Iowa Valley High School. After high school he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Bill was united in marriage to Kathryn Stevens on February 18, 1951 in Victor. The couple made their home on the family farm later moving to Marengo in 1996. He was a member of the Koszta Methodist Church, American Legion, Farm Bureau and the Iowa Corn Growers Association. Bill loved his farming and had award winning corn yields. He was instrumental in helping to bring the FFA program to the Iowa Valley High School. He enjoyed woodworking, square dancing, going out for coffee and especially loved retirement. Bill will be missed my many.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020