Billy K. Ballard
Marengo - Billy K. Ballard, age 52, of Marengo, passed away Sunday May 12, 2019 while mushroom hunting. Funeral Services: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A memorial fund has been established.
Billy is survived by his wife Kelsie; his daughter Sidney of Marengo; his father, Billy D. Ballard, of Marengo; a sister Barb Ballard of Marengo; nieces and nephews, Blake Heller, Lisa Godsey, Lauren, Taylor and Brandon Shoup; mother-in-law Karen Esser, sister-in-law Rinda (Scott) Wolfe, brother-in-law Todd (Tina) Esser. He was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine and father-in-law Bob Esser.
Billy Keith Ballard was born January 4, 1967, the son of Billy and Katherine Ann Houseman Ballard. He attended the Williamsburg High School graduating with the class of 1985. He served with the National Guard and married Kelsie Esser on October 15, 1994 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids.
Billy worked for Schafbuch Construction, then as a mechanic for Stanerson Implement and currently was employed by Rohrer Brothers as a mechanic. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Minnesota Vikings fan. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, canning, bowling and hunting. He also enjoyed watching drag racing, Thursday night gatherings, and spending time with his pets and countless friends.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 22, 2019