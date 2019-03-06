|
|
Bob Maschmann
Malcom - Bob Maschmann, age 66 of Malcom, died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home after a courageous and lengthy battle with esophageal cancer. His family was by his side and he was under the care of Grinnell Regional Hospice.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. A reception will follow the service and will be held at the Elks Lodge in Grinnell. Interment will be at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Malcom at a later date.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Memorials may be designated to , , or PALS (Poweshiek Animal League Shelter), mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.
Robert Allen Maschmann was born on February 1,1953 in Grinnell, Iowa to Frank and Katie (Cox) Maschmann. He was raised in Brooklyn and attended BGM Schools. Following his education, Bob moved to Malcom, Iowa and was the owner of Bob Maschmann Trucking, hauling grain and livestock for over 44 years.
Bob and Marsha Montgomery lived in Malcom for 14 years and then were married February 24,1993, in Brooklyn. They lived in Malcom until his passing.
Bob enjoyed auto racing, both as a participant and spectator. He enjoyed helping Don Hoffman and Darrel DeFrance. He also enjoyed watching girls fast pitch softball and spending time with family and friends. One of his latest enjoyments was taking Don Hoffman to Kentucky, where Don was inducted to the National Dirt Track Late Model Hall of fame. Bob's fondest racing memories were Enduro racing in Nashville, Kentucky, Opp, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida, and helping Darrel DeFrance when he won the IMCA Championships.
Bob is survived by his wife, Marsha Maschmann of Malcom; siblings, Kathy (Clark)VerSteeg of Springfield, Missouri, Mike (Mary) Maschmann of Brooklyn, Linda Maschmann of Brooklyn, Kenny (Carol) Maschmann of Montezuma, and Bud (Pam) Maschmann of Malcom; brothers-in-law, Jack (Pam) Montgomery of Grinnell and Kyle (Kelly) Montgomery of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Jo Gibbons of Grinnell; 9 nieces; 8 nephews; 12 great nieces; 14 great nephews; 1 great-great niece; and his aunt, Koke Beaderstadt of Brooklyn, Iowa.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry; his in-laws, John and Pat Montgomery; and a brother in-law, Phil Gibbons.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 6, 2019