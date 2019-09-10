Services
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bobbie J. Hans


1948 - 2019
Bobbie J. Hans Obituary
Bobbie J. Hans

Swisher - Bobbie J. Hans, age 71, of rural Swisher died suddenly Saturday, September 7, 2019, at her home.

A time for family and friends to gather will be held from 1 pm to 3 pm on Wednesday, September 11th at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, followed by burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To share a thought, memory, or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

Bobbie Jean (Shaw) Hans was born January 10, 1948, in San Antonio, Texas. She was the daughter of Elmer H. Shaw Sr. and Annie Lucille (Bradley) Shaw. She married David A. Hans November 5, 1978, in Iowa City. She served for many years as a highly successful sales representative for 3M Medical Products. In her retirement, she was a Senior Advocate for Johnson County Helping Hands. One of Bobbie's greatest joys in life was helping others, and she will always be remembered for her selfless advocacy for those in need. She enjoyed traveling near and far, as well as trying out new recipes in the kitchen, and completing craft projects such as making wreaths and flower arrangements for family and friends.

Her surviving family members include her husband, David; children, Jerry W. Evans Jr. (Pam) and Jeff W. Evans (Becky), step-children Sherri Danielle Diamond (Steven) and Scott A. Hans (Tami); fourteen grandchildren and step-grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and her brother, William H. Shaw Sr. She was preceded in death by her sister Claudia Shaw, brother, Dr. Elmer H. Shaw Jr., and both of her parents.

Bobbie was a vibrant and energetic person whose life force will linger for eternity in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved her.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019
