Bonnie Jo Lacina
Oxford - Bonnie Jo Lacina, 78 of Oxford died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Bird House - Hospice Home of Johnson County.
There will be a time for family and friends to gather from 10am to 12 noon on Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford concluding with words shared by Bonnie's family. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Bonnie's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing