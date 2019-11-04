|
Dr. Bradford J. "Brad" Stiles
Iowa City - Dr. Bradford J. "Brad" Stiles, age 62, longtime Iowa City dentist died from injuries received in a car accident on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in rural Iowa County.
A gathering time for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 8th from 4 to 7 pm at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Iowa City Free Medical and Dental Clinic. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019