Bradley E. Gilpin
Iowa City - Bradley Eugene Gilpin, 62, of Iowa City died on November 5, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Brad was a life-long Iowa City resident who worked for many years at Gilpin Paint & Glass and then McComas Lacina as a cabinet maker. He was a long-time member of the choir at St. Mary's Church, an avid Cubs fan, and loved tailgating for Iowa Hawkeye football. Brad always had a (bad) joke to tell, a "let me help you" attitude and his ability to use his "Gilpingenuity" to build or fix anything was legendary. Brad's love for his family, friends, and his rescue dogs knew no bounds.
Brad is survived by his wife of 42 years, Deb, daughters Alysha (Justin) Ahlf, Meghan Carter, Katie (Kirk) Ryan, Abbey (Jess Adam) Gilpin, and sons Andrew (Sarah) Gilpin and Nathan Gilpin, his mother Joan Gilpin, brothers Patrick (Sandy) Gilpin, Jay (Staci) Gilpin, and sisters Victoria Gilpin, Rebecca (Bruce) Milne, Jean Gilpin and Elizabeth Bernard, and three grandchildren, Henry and Julie Ryan and June Ahlf.
He was preceded in death by his father William Gilpin.
A Celebration of Brad's Life will be held on Friday, November 15 from 4-8 pm at the Park Lodge at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the UIHC Holden Cancer Center, Hospice Home of Johnson County (the Bird House) and Iowa City Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the entities listed above, or to the Iowa City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. For more of Brad's life story, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019