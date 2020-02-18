Services
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Marengo, IA
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Marengo , IA
Coralville - Brenda E. Crow, age 71 of Marengo, formerly of Solon, lived her last days at Brown Deer Place Independent Living in Coralville. She passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Celebration of Life Service: 4:00 P.M. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Marengo with Pastor Lisa Crow officiating. Inurnment will be at the Kalona Cemetery at a later date. Visitation: 2- 4 P.M. Sunday, prior to the Memorial Service at First United Methodist Church, Marengo. In lieu of flowers memorials may be contributed to the Breast Cancer Awareness Fund. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements.

Brenda is survived by her husband Steve of Marengo, sons Chuck (Norma) Crow of Ft. Myers FL, Mike Crow of Hollister MO, and Rick (Alana) Crow of West Branch; her siblings Dick Furgason, Debbie (Bob) Solinger, Kathy Furgason, Becky (Terry) Eister, and Cindy Furgason; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Peggy and a sister in law Linda.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
