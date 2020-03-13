|
Brenda K. Azinger
Bloomington, IL - Brenda K. Azinger, 78, passed away at 1:20 pm Monday March 9, 2020 at her residence.
Her memorial service will be at 11:00 am Monday at First Baptist Church, Bloomington, Illinois. The Rev. Brian Hastings will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at the church. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, Illinois will assist with arrangements.
Brenda was born February 4, 1942 in Hannibal, Missouri, the daughter of George Arthur & Jesse Faye (Shadwell) Johnston. She married Albert Azinger on January 1, 1965 in Hannibal, Missouri. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters: Natalie (Daniel) Eness & Catherine (Terrence) McAlister and 8 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepfather: Floyd Smith; and a sister: Ardith (Robert) Hansen.
Brenda earned a M.A. in music education and taught 35 years. Brenda was active in a variety of areas at her home church, First Baptist Church, particularly in the area of music ministry. She was also active with the Illinois Symphony Orchestra as well as Delta Kappa Gamma for many years.
Memorials may be made in her honor to the First Baptist Church or Illinois Symphony Orchestra.
www.calvertmemorial.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020