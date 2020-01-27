|
|
Brenden Dailey
Coralville - Brenden J Dailey, 39, of Coralville, died unexpectedly January 24, 2020.
He was born September 15, 1980, the son of Gregory and Helen (Szydlowicz) Dailey. He attended Iowa City High and graduated from the University of Iowa, majoring in Management Information Systems and Finance. He worked in this field for over 15 years.
Brenden was an outgoing boy who grew into a gregarious man. He had a dry sense of humor and was kind and helpful to all. He had amazing friends locally, domestically and internationally for he traveled extensively, visiting every continent. He enjoyed history and was most happy planning another travel adventure. If it was out there, he wanted to see it.
Most of all, he was a caring, considerate, WONDERFUL son.
Brenden is survived by his mother Helen Dailey; his aunts and uncles Rosa and John Turek of West Lafayette, IN, Sara Sherlock of Iowa City, Diana and Terry Nollen of Lincoln NE, Shean Kovach of Sierra Vista AZ, and Regina Wilkening of Boise ID. He is also survived by his close cousins Sarah, Elizabeth and David Turek, as well as numerous cousins on his paternal side, including Robb and MJ Todd, Cheila Ditzler, Ali Wilkening and Jackie Dailey.
He was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents and his father.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lensing Funeral Service. Friends will be invited to visit the family from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road in Coralville. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Shelter House, Iowa City for technology updates to the Shelter House Job Lab.
www.lensingfuneral.com
OH, HOW HE LIVED! AND WILL BE MISSED!
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020