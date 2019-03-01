|
Brian Downes
Cosgrove - Brian J. Downes, 40, of Cosgrove, Iowa, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 near Dumas, Texas from injuries he received in an automobile accident.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 4th, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Cosgrove. A Funeral Mass will begin Tuesday at the church at 10:00 am. Burial in St. Peter's Cemetery will be at a later date. Instead of flowers and plants, the family requests memorials to an education fund to benefit Brian's daughters, Madeline and Morgan. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Brian is survived by his father, Steve Downes of Cosgrove; his daughters, Madeline and Morgan, both of Tiffin; sisters, Camie Marshek (Keith) of Iowa City and Stephanie Rohret (Brian) of Urbandale and his brother Andrew Downes (Kristen) of Tiffin, his former wife Lindsey Downes of Tiffin and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Brian was preceded in death by his mother Debra.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 1, 2019