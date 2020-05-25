|
Brian M Jungen
Coralville - Brian M. Jungen, age 32 of Coralville, Iowa, formerly of Clinton, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Palisades-Kepler State Park in Linn County where he often went to be close to God. A private service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Pape Funeral Home, Clinton. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.
Brian was born in Iowa City on November 28, 1987, the son of Gary and Valerie (Ryan) Jungen. He graduated from Unity Christian High School and received his BA Degree in Psychology from the University of Iowa. He was employed at MediRevv in Coralville and worked part time with the Johnson County Crisis Center. Brian was instrumental in establishing City Church in Iowa City where he played the guitar with the Praise and Worship Team. He was a friend to everyone and loved by all. He was a compassionate man who focused on service to others and showed that in his work throughout his life. Brian had a dry sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing video games, Magic the card game and listening to the sound of trains and cicada's.
Brian is survived by his mother, Valerie Ryan Jungen of Clinton; his father, Gary (Karen) Jungen of Clinton, his brother, Luke (Brynn) Richardson of Ames, Iowa; and other family members, including Julie and Dale Walwer and family; Pam and Dave Ehlers and family; Kenneth and Sue Jungen and family; Richard and Dorothy Lingle and family; step-brothers, Curt (Ashley) Jess, Chris (Erika) Jess and Eric (Lindsey) Jess and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. John and Thelma Ryan and Ken and Lois Jungen and an aunt Judy Jungen. Memorials in Brian's name may be made to City Church in Iowa City. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 25 to May 27, 2020