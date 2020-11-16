Brooke Anne Langland
Iowa City - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Brooke Anne Langland on November 13, 2020, our loving and beautiful daughter and friend to all whose lives she touched. She left us peacefully at UIHC from an acute pulmonary embolism [COVID-19 negative]. She was 17 years old.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 2 pm at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Jennifer Lutz officiating. Friends are welcome to join the family in celebrating Brooke's life by joining the Zoom link on Brooke's obituary at lensingfuneral.com
. All are also encouraged to share memories of Brooke on the Lensing website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or the Liberty High School Dance Team.
Brooke was born December 17, 2002 in Iowa City, the beloved daughter of John and Traci (Niebaum) Langland. A true Iowa Hawkeye, she bled black and gold her entire life. She could even recite Nile Kinnick's Heisman Trophy speech by heart. Brooke was already accepted into the University of Iowa, was planning a career in healthcare, and looking forward to trying out for the Iowa Dance Team in the Spring. Since the age of three, Brooke had lived and breathed dance. She put in endless hours at the studio, and it was an honor for everyone who was fortunate enough to watch her dance with such beauty and passion. Brooke loved being a member of the Liberty High School Dance Team, who became a second family for her. Together the team won three State Championships and two top ten finishes at Nationals. But more importantly, they built loving friendships that will last an eternity.
Brooke was a valued Senior at Liberty High School. She was a straight-A student, a member of the National Honor Society, and a friend to all. Brooke had been an instrumental part of Liberty High School Difference Makers. She took the lead in creating the music and choreography for the student morale dances and teacher dances. Brooke was a caring leader. Never interested in the spotlight, but always the one to make the light shine brighter. Brooke loved the outdoors, from wakeboarding to hammocking she was always outside. She was a black diamond skier, and enjoyed her trips with her cousins to Colorado every year. She was also a member of Venturing Crew 2016. She completed a sea kayaking trip to the Apostle Islands, backpacking trip to Isle Royale, and was most proud of being the crew leader on a 70 mile backpacking trek at Philmont Scout Ranch in the mountains of New Mexico which very few girls have done.
Brooke was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and completed confirmation in 2017. She had so much of God's love in her heart, and would bring a smile to anyone who was near her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Brooke is survived by her parents, John and Traci and her siblings, Brittani and Christopher; her grandparents, Alma Langland of Ottumwa and Roger and Judy Niebaum of Bettendorf; aunts and uncles, Kelli (Tom) Mougin, David (Crystal) Niebaum, Sue (Mike) Moore, Jim (Cherie) Langland, and Tom (Penny) Langland; and cousins, Logan, Grant, Oliver, Schyler, Ian, Nathaniel, Jack, Tomas, Steven, Nellie, Haley, Emily, Sutton, Charlotte, and Jonathan.
Brooke was preceded in death by her grandfather, Lowell Langland.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com