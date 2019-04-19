|
|
Bruce Kosina
Iowa City - Bruce Kosina of Iowa City died suddenly on April 14th 2019 at age 61. To honor Bruce's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial gathering at a later date.
Bruce was born March 13, 1959. He grew up in rural North Liberty on a farm and graduated from Clear Creek High School in 1977.
Bruce was a farmer early in his life and an electrician for the last 30 years. He loved to hunt for mushrooms, manicure the flower beds around his house and his back yard. Bruce's greatest joy was riding his Harley with friends.
Bruce is survived by his mother Audrey Kosina, brother Kit (Kelly) Kosina, sister Kathy (Harry) Wolf, and his two nephews and a great nephew.
He was proceeded in death by his father Bob Kosina in 1984.
Bruce will be greatly missed by all.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 19, 2019