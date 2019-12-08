|
Bryan Lee Phillips
Marion - Bryan Lee Phillips, 42, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Bryan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Family will greet friends from 4 -7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion, conducted by Pastor Nate Montover, with burial at a later date.
Bryan was born August 3, 1977, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Charles "Larry" and Ruth (Burgher) Phillips. He attended Marion Elementary Schools in his youth, then Clear Creek Amana Junior and High School, graduating in 1995.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Phillips of Marion; his children, Jocelyn, Belle, Jennifer, Faith, Noah, and Kinsley; mother, Ruth (Bill) Cellman of Oxford; brother, Douglas L. Phillips of Hiawatha; father-in-law, Randal E. Meyer (Vicki Schroder) of Woodbine; brother-in-law, David (Sarah) Meyer of Coggon; sister-in-law, Dawn (Marty) Jenness of Cherokee; and many aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.
To share a memory of Bryan and to see the full obituary, please go to www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019