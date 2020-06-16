Bryce Edwatd Goetzinger Lynch
Bryce Edwatd Goetzinger Lynch

Iowa City - Bryce Edward Goetzinger Lynch, 26, loving son of Paula Goetzinger and Ed Lynch, and beloved brother of Cameron died Friday, June 12, 2020.

The complete obituary with visitation and funeral times will appear later this week. Arrangements are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, www.lensingfuneral.com




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
