Burton J. Frantz
Iowa City - Burton J. Frantz, 80, died Monday, April 27, 2020.
A Gathering for family and friends will be held later this spring. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .
Burt was born March 12, 1940 in Iowa City, the son of Wilbert and Edith Reynolds Frantz. He was in the last graduating class at St. Patrick's High School and served in the Army National Guard.
Burt owned and operated Burt Frantz and Associates Real Estate and early on was a partner in Frantz Construction. He was an avid supporter of Hawkeye athletics, the Iowa City Area Homebuilder's Association, and the Iowa City Jaycees.
Burt moved to Scottsdale, AZ 36 years ago, returning to Iowa City in 2016.
Burt is survived by his three children, Elyse (Mike) Shindelar of Winterset, Lynne (Jim) Drendel of Phoenix, and Barry Frantz of Lone Tree; ten grandchildren; four siblings, Donna (Kyle) Gunnells of West Branch, Karen Mignola of Houston; Sandra (Steven) Lee of Solon, and William (Sherry) Frantz of Williamsburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jan Miller.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020