Burton J. Frantz
Burton J. Frantz

Iowa City - Burton J. Frantz, 80, died Monday, April 27, 2020.

Graveside Services for Burt will be held at 11 AM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery. lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.

Burt is survived by his three children, Elyse (Mike) Shindelar of Winterset, Lynne (Jim) Drendel of Phoenix, and Barry Frantz of Lone Tree; ten grandchildren; four siblings, Donna (Kyle) Gunnells of West Branch, Karen Mignola of Houston; Sandra (Steven) Lee of Solon, and William (Sherry) Frantz of Williamsburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jan Miller.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
