Caitlyn M. Maher
Iowa City - Caitlyn M. Maher, 17, loving daughter of John and Charlene, died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 20, 2019 of complications related to myocarditis.
Funeral Services to celebrate Caity will be held at 10 AM Wednesday November 27, 2019, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, with Rev. Jeff Tackaberry officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home. Family committal services will be held at the West Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, The Caitlyn Maher Memorial Fund has been established at MidWest One Bank.
Caity was born March 23, 2002, the daughter of John and Charlene (Myers) Maher. She was a senior at Iowa City High School where she was a member of the 2020 graduating class. Caity was on the Honor Roll at City High School and a member of the National Honors Society. She had participated in softball and volleyball and worked part time at a daycare center.
Caity was quiet and compassionate but could be a goofball at times. She kept active with both softball and volleyball, and enjoyed time spent at home listening to music and watching TV and movies. She was a loving daughter, reliable friend and Dunkin' date - and a sister worth more than a thousand friends.
Caity is survived by her parents, John and Charlene, sister, Amanda, of Iowa City; grandmother, Charlotte Myers of Oxford and Grand Mary Berg of Glen Ellyn, IL; aunts, Christine (Jay) Phillips, Connie (Jim) McCurdy of Iowa City, and Patty (Randall) Damon of Des Moines; uncles, Robert (Diana) Husted of Bremerton, WA, Scott Maher of Iowa City, and Mike Maher of Arkansas; cousins, Elizabeth and Sean Phillips, Michael McCurdy, Janice and Teresa Maher, and Kyle (Jatara) Husted.
Caity was preceded in death by her grandpa, Guy and grandparents, Dan and Orlene Maher; her uncle, Jay Phillips; cousin, Guy Husted; and her beloved yellow lab, Ellie.
Caity will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her most.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019