Calvin L. "CL" Lavely
Iowa City - Calvin L. "CL" Lavely, 89 years old, a longtime resident of Iowa City died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Private family services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa City followed by burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Calvin's service will be live streamed on Saturday morning and can also be viewed later. To view please search "Remembering Calvin Lavely" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Calvin's memory to Iowa Valley Habitat For Humanity. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
