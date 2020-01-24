|
|
The Reverend Cannon Ronald D. Osborne
Iowa City - The Reverend Canon Ronald D. Osborne, age 79, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 4535 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to All Saints Episcopal Church, 501 N Jefferson Way #300, Indianola, IA 50125. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Per Ron's wishes, his earthly body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020