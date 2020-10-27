Dr. Carl Frederic "Fred" ErbeCoralville - Dr. Carl Frederic "Fred" Erbe M.A., D.D.S., Ph.D, 93, passed away at his home in Coralville, on Friday, October 2, 2020.Fred chose to be cremated and will be buried in a private ceremony next to his wife Rita in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. His family will greet friends at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City on Thursday, November 5th, from noon until 2:00 pm. Please respect social distancing guidelines and it is strongly recommended to please wear a mask.Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Compassus Hospice.