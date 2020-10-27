1/1
Dr. Carl Frederic "Fred" Erbe
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Carl Frederic "Fred" Erbe

Coralville - Dr. Carl Frederic "Fred" Erbe M.A., D.D.S., Ph.D, 93, passed away at his home in Coralville, on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Fred chose to be cremated and will be buried in a private ceremony next to his wife Rita in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. His family will greet friends at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City on Thursday, November 5th, from noon until 2:00 pm. Please respect social distancing guidelines and it is strongly recommended to please wear a mask.

Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Compassus Hospice.

lensingfuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 12, 2020
Fred was one of the nicest people that I’ve ever met. He always had a smile on his face and was eager to share stories of his late wife and the beautiful memories that they had shared together. Such a kind person and true gentleman. I will miss him. Rest well my friend.
Connie K. Funk
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved