Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
123 Market Street
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Iowa City - Carly Marie (See) Netolicky, 81, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019.

A Memorial Service for Carly will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 123 Market Street, Iowa City, IA, 52245. Pastor Roger Dykstra will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.M

Carly graduated from Iowa City High School in 1956 and spent most of her life in Iowa City. On June 30, 1957 Carly married James " Jim" Netolicky at the First English Lutheran Church in Iowa City.

Carly was a bookkeeper in Iowa City for many years, retiring in 1986. She was a long time member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and Women of the Moose. Carly planned monthly luncheons for her high school class.

Her family meant the world to her, she loved every family member dearly, often talked about them and was greatly loved by all.

Carly is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jim; two sons, Grant Netolicky (Wendy) of Iowa City and Ty Netolicky (Suzie) of Solon; siblings, Sherryl See Caporizzo of Iowa City and Dale See (Suzi) of Westminster, Colorado; ten grandchildren, Stuart Netolicky of North Liberty, Brandon Netolicky (Amanda) of Des Moines, Nicole Hansen (Jason) of Clarence, Alicia Netolicky (Jesse Larpenter) of North Liberty, April Netolicky of Cedar Rapids, Amber Netolicky (Cale Thornton) of North Liberty, Lauraya Netolicky of Iowa City, Brittany Hugh (Antione Pearson) of Shellsburg, Breanne Briggs (Ty) of Cedar Rapids, and Bryan Hugh of Cedar Rapids: 18 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carly was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Christian See.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 18, 2019
