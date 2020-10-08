1/1
Carol Anderson
Carol Anderson

Carol Anderson, 68, passed away on September 30, 2020, from metastatic breast cancer. Carol was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Carl and Mary Anderson. She graduated from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids in 1970 and the University of Iowa in 1982. A talented writer, she worked in politics, journalism, and education. Her loved ones fondly remember her discerning eye for interior design and her lovingly-tended gardens. She was somehow fiercely independent and selfless at the same time. Her adventurous spirit and quirky sense of humor made her the life of the party, and her infectious smile and incredible grace charmed all who knew her.

She is survived by her three children, Lindsay, Abigail, and Alex Beckord; and her three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Eleanor, and Charlie. They will forever miss her unconditional love and support. Her close friends and family will have a small gathering at home to celebrate her life. Please consider a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in her memory (bcrf.org).




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
