Carol Ann Bekker
Iowa City - Carol Ann Bekker, 80, a lifelong resident of the Iowa City area, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospice Iowa City of pancreatic cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with The Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice, Preucil School of Music or .
Carol was born at home on the George Scanlon farm, north of Iowa City, on October 1, 1939 to Albert and Coletta (Deatsch) Bekker. A few years later the family moved to rural Lone Tree where they resided until moving to Iowa City in June 1959. Carol was employed by Owens Brush in June 1958 and remained a dedicated employee until her retirement in 2002. She developed many cherished friendships which she fostered throughout her lifetime.
Carol enjoyed vacations and traveled extensively throughout the United States. She had a fond appreciation of music and attended numerous events at the Preucil School of Music, Hancher Auditorium, and Clapp and Voxman Recital Halls. She reveled in farm life as a child and recently visited the farms of her nieces and nephews where she delighted in driving a John Deere 9230 4-wheel drive tractor as well as feeding goats and horses. Carol maintained a deep faith of her Catholic upbringing, was generous with charitable gifts, and was a friend to all.
The family would like to thank Iowa City Hospice, Mercy Hospice and Doctors M.C. Champion and Scott Miller for their excellent care.
She is survived by her sisters Bonnie Gilroy of Iowa City and Betty Forbes of Lone Tree, many nieces & nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Mr. & Mrs. Albert (Coletta) Bekker, brother Orville, sister Mary and her husband Duane Kasper, all of Iowa City; brother in-law Gerald Forbes of Lone Tree; as well as friends Fannie Kemp, Cheryl Kopf, and Perry Courtney.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019