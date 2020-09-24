Carol Barker
Iowa City - Carol Barker, 75, died at her home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Lodge
or Iowa City Hospice.
Carol Sue Slater was born April 2, 1945, in Newton, Iowa, the daughter of Harold Burr and Edna Lorraine (Sudbrook) Slater. She was a 1963 graduate of Newton High School and attended classes at Drake University before moving to Iowa City.
Carol married Robert "Bob" G. Barker on July 5, 1974. After her marriage, Carol became a commercial realtor and a real estate developer. She completed advanced coursework to become the first female Certified Commercial Investment Member in Iowa, and was very active in the national CCIM organization.
Over the years, Carol was generous in her support of organizations that were close to her heart, including the American Heart Association
, American Cancer Society
, Hope Lodge
, and Hancher Auditorium, among others.
Her devotion to family and friends earned her their love and loyalty, and she will be missed by all who knew her. Carol cherished the times she spent with family and friends in Grand Cayman, at Hawkeye events, on the golf course, and in her home. She loved to cook and entertain, and hosted what was to be her last intimate dinner party on the 4th of July.
Carol is survived by her son-in-law, Timothy Jones, and her grandsons, Jackson Raffensperger and Evan Jones, all of Iowa City; her sister Bev Arthur of West Des Moines; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends, including Bryan and Mitzie Tomlinson of Northside, Grand Cay.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob in 2009, and her daughter Sara Barker-Jones in 2018.
