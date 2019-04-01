|
|
Carol Jasperson
Tipton, IA - Carol Ann Dooley Hagen Jasperson, 68, of Tipton, IA, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Carol was born in Iowa City on October 26, 1950 to Earl and Shirley (Bollinger) Dooley.
She graduated from Iowa City High School in 1968. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, Denver, CO and a Master of Public Administration, Government Management Emphasis at Devry University-Keller School of Management.
Carol married Charles W. Jasperson on July 2, 1977 in Iowa City. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2015.
She retired in 2016 from the University of Iowa where she was a Research Support Manager.
She was a member of of National Council of Research Administrators. She enjoyed poetry, dancing, gardening and landscaping her acreage.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2 at 10:30 AM at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, IA. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City.
Carol is survived by her children: Deana (Rory) Petersen of Olin, IA, Darrick (Kate) Hagen of Tipton and Amber Jasperson (Eric Hanson) of Tipton, 10 grandchildren, her mother Shirley (Bollinger) Pellissier of The Dalles, OR, sisters: Cheryl (Mike) Pinell of Dallesport, WA And Carrie Dooley of The Dalles, OR and her brothers: Robert (Ruby) Dooley of Gaston, OR and Mark (Debbie) Dooley of Kennewick, WA.
She was preceded in death by her father, her husband and her brothers: Earl and Tom Dooley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, Iowa City in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 1, 2019