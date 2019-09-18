|
Carol Jean Anderson
Marengo - Carol Jean Anderson, age 62, passed away suddenly Friday, September 6, 2019 at Compass Memorial Hospital. Funeral services were held 11:00 am Tuesday September 10, 2019, at the First Christian Church, Coralville, Iowa with Rev. Jill Michel officiating. Inurnment will occur at a later date. Visitation was held 4-7 pm Monday September 9, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Carol Jean Anderson was born November 6, 1956 in Burlington Iowa, the daughter of Jack and Edith (Fraise) DeHague. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1974 then attended Southeast Community College in Burlington, later transferring to the University of Iowa receiving her Bachelor's Degree in General Sciences. Carol was united in marriage to Roger Anderson on June 18, 1983 in Iowa City, Iowa. Carol was a sediment lab supervisor for the U.S. Geological Survey in Iowa City for 16 years. She then became a health information technician for the University of Iowa for 24 years. Carol enjoyed planting flowers, feeding the birds, going shopping for antiques, and loved to travel. She enjoyed going to concerts, specifically seeing Elton John, Jackson Browne and Billy Joel. Carol especially loved her grandchildren and socializing with her friends.
Carol is survived by her three daughters, Jennifer (Travis) Williams of Nora Springs, IA, Marissa (Bryan) Bral of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Kim (Dan) Ewing of Fort Dodge, IA.; five grandchildren, Jennica Etten, Zoey and Jaxson Williams, Breah and Drew Ewing; her granddogs, Casey and Kinze; a brother, Jerry (Deby) DeHague of Denver, CO., three sisters, Karen Swank of New London, IA, Vickie (Steven) Starr of Bryan, TX., and Marla Crane of Marshalltown, IA.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roger in March 2018, her parents, twin brothers in infancy, David and Dennis, two brothers, Steven and Jack DeHague, and one sister, Judy Taylor.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 18, 2019