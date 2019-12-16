|
Carol Jean Steinbrech
Carol Jean Steinbrech, 77, of Solon, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 in her home, from a brief illness. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon are in charge of Carol's arrangements.
Carol was born October 8, 1942 on the family farm near Solon, the daughter of Vincent and Alma (Greazel) O'Brien. She graduated valedictorian from Solon High School, class of 1961. Carol was united in marriage to James Steinbrech on July 3, 1965 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She worked for many years at Veterans Hospital and later with Dr. Judisch both in Iowa City. Carol and Jim farmed together for many years as well as raising three loving children. She was a very proud of being a member of the Board of Directors at the Solon Nursing Home, following in her father's footsteps who helped start the Nursing home in 1973. She was known for her compassion, support, fun loving and being kind to many. She had a passion for Irish music, traveling the World, attending grandchildren's sports and activities, and loved being with her family, especially the eight grandchildren. Carol enjoyed the many social and church groups she was active with. She will be remembered for the way she saw the best in everyone.
Carol is survived by her husband over 54 years Jim; her children Gary Steinbrech of Solon, Lori (John) Hartman of Bettendorf and Kevin (Paige) Steinbrech of Solon; eight grandchildren Ellea and Vincent Steinbrech, Emma, Christin and JJ Hartman, Sean, Rebecca and Emily Steinbrech; her siblings Marlene Schulte of Walford and Pat Lacina of Iowa City; her nine Godchildren; as well as her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Jim O'Brien, her brother-in-law Robert Schulte, and her Goddaughter Jackie Olson.
Memorials may be directed to the Solon Retirement Village in her name.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019