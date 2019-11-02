|
Carolyn Ann Worley
Iowa City - Carolyn Ann Worley, 81, of Iowa City, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 31, at Legacy Gardens, Iowa City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 9 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 pm on Friday, November 8 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward St. Patrick Catholic Church or the donor's choice.
Carolyn is survived by her two daughters, Joyce (Aaron) Liesch of The Woodlands, TX, and Wendae Waite of Iowa City; grandchildren, Krista and Melissa Liesch; sister, Norma (Leonard) Murphy of Hills, IA; sister-in-law, Patricia Fountain and brother-in-law, Dean Rohret, both of Iowa City. She is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; brother, Ralph Fountain Jr.; sister, Karen Rohret, and son-in-law, Michael Waite.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019