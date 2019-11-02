Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Worley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Ann Worley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Ann Worley Obituary
Carolyn Ann Worley

Iowa City - Carolyn Ann Worley, 81, of Iowa City, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 31, at Legacy Gardens, Iowa City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 9 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 pm on Friday, November 8 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward St. Patrick Catholic Church or the donor's choice.

Carolyn is survived by her two daughters, Joyce (Aaron) Liesch of The Woodlands, TX, and Wendae Waite of Iowa City; grandchildren, Krista and Melissa Liesch; sister, Norma (Leonard) Murphy of Hills, IA; sister-in-law, Patricia Fountain and brother-in-law, Dean Rohret, both of Iowa City. She is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; brother, Ralph Fountain Jr.; sister, Karen Rohret, and son-in-law, Michael Waite.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -