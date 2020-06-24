Catherine Anne StoneIowa City - Catherine Anne Stone was born on August 12, 1956, and died unexpectedly on June 16, 2020, in Iowa City. She was born in Washington D.C. to Stanley S. Stone and Jeannette B. (Richoll) Stone. Cathy lived in Bethesda, MD; Southold, NY; Kenya in East Africa; Ames, IA; Iowa City, Tucson, AZ and Seattle, WA.She spent the last six years in Iowa City, the place she loved best.Cathy worked at the Mill Restaurant in Iowa City for many years in the 1970s. With a degree in criminal justice, she worked in state correction systems for over 20 years in Iowa and Washington State, however her most satisfying work was as a caregiver for the elderly.Cathy is survived by her husband of 31 years, Arlin Boer and their daughter, Hannah Boer, who has been the center of their lives. Biking and swimming were favorite activities and she also loved camping, gardening and fishing. Her appreciation of the arts spanned a range of genres from poetry and theatre to bluegrass, rock and roll and classical music. Cathy had a special love of Mexico and Central America. She and Arlin had wonderful adventures over the years.Cathy was pragmatic, thoughtful, and held deep convictions about fairness and what was right. She connected easily with people and made long lasting friendships. Cathy will be dearly missed by her brother: Michael, sisters: Mary Ellen and Dorie, nieces and nephews, and many friends.In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation or the Clearity Foundation for ovarian cancer. A private funeral service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church and a public celebration of Cathy's life will be planned at a future date.No goodbyes, just good memories.