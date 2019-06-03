|
Catherine Kellogg
Iowa City - Catherine Kellogg, age 81 of Iowa City died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the .
Catherine (Terpkosh) Kellogg was born on August 13, 1937 to Adeline and Milo Terpkosh in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated from Cosmetology school and worked in beauty shops in both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. Catherine married Gary Kellogg on April 18, 1964 and they just celebrated 55 years of marriage. Catherine also worked in retail sales at J.C Penney for 31 years and loved interacting with her customers.
Catherine had a heart of gold and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life and was committed to serving others through her volunteer work and financial support. She would often bake food for the community free lunch program, was a member of the "Angels," loved doing crafts and participating in various craft shows, and always found time to play Bingo with friends and family. Most importantly, she found ways to brighten our community each day with a donated meal, a letter to someone in need or just a kind word.
Catherine is survived by two brothers, John Terpkosh of Arizona and Tommy Terpkosh of Iowa City, Iowa. She leaves behind her husband Gary, two children Alan (spouse Andrea) and Julia (spouse Dennis), and five grandchildren.
Her greatest blessing was family who brought her incredible joy. She will be greatly missed and had an enduring impact on everyone she came into contact with. She made a mark on this world that will carry us forever. She simply made us all better.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 3, 2019