Cecilia M. Burch

Cecilia M. Burch Obituary
Cecilia M. Burch

Iowa City - Cecilia M. (Schutte) Burch, 87, of Iowa City, formerly resident of Coralville and Crawfordsville, died Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at the Bird House - Hospice Home of Johnson County.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Ft. Madison. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 2, 2019
