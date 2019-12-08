|
Chalmers "Bump" Elliott
Iowa City - Chalmers ("Bump") Elliott, our loving father, grandfather and friend, died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, December 7th, at the age of 94.
For over 75 years Bump epitomized the best values of the Big Ten athletic conference and its member institutions. His fundamental beliefs in academic excellence, gender equality, diversity, honesty and athletic achievement guided his life and career as a student athlete, coach and administrator. Bump proudly represented Purdue University, the University of Michigan and the University of Iowa, the Big Ten and the best of college athletics since 1943.
Bump's pride and joy were his wife, Barbara, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. He was a true gentleman who treated everyone with kindness and respect. Bump's memory will live on through the thousands of men and women who loved him throughout his great life.
Details of funeral arrangements will be announced in the near future through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service of Iowa City. www.gayandciha.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019