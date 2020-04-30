|
|
Charlene Hixson
Iowa City - Charlene Ann Nichols Hixon, 96, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 at Windmill Manor in Coralville.
A private family graveside service will be held 1 P.M. Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Nichols Cemetery, Nichols, Iowa. The service will be shared via live stream on the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home Facebook page. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty in caring for Charlene's family.
Charlene was born September 12, 1923 in Nichols, Iowa the daughter of Benjamin Franklin and Ora Elizabeth (Eckey) Nichols. She was a graduate of Nichols High School and received her B.A. in Journalism from the University of Iowa. In 1956 she moved her family to Albuquerque, New Mexico where she worked with the Oil News, later moving to Iowa City in 1959 to make her home. On February 21, 1963 she was united in marriage to Jack Hixon in Nichols, he passed away in 2014.
She was involved with Nichols family farm dating back to 1838 and was the last family member to carry on the Nichols name. She had been employed with the VA Hospital in Iowa City working as a payroll officer in the accounting department, and Hoover Library in West Branch. Since 1980, she had worked part time as a secretary for the State of Iowa Elderhostel, and taught and worked as a genealogist in Iowa City. She was a lifelong member of the Nichols Christian Church, enjoyed knitting, genealogy, reading books and was an Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago Cubs fan. Char was a volunteer at the Iowa State Historical Society for many years.
She is survived by three sons: Keith Maynard Meacham of Muscatine, Christopher Ben Meacham and wife Diane (Dee Dee) of Nichols, Craig Allen Meacham of Iowa City. Grandchildren: Sepal Anne Meacham and her husband Josh Johnson of Portland, Or, Amanda Jayne Meacham of Iowa City, Andre Townsend Meacham and wife Jennifer of Iowa City, two great grandchildren: Seraphina Siying Meacham of Chicago, Illinois and Gibsen Edward Johnson of Portland, OR. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, grandson Craig Benjamin Meacham, 2 sisters and a brother.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020