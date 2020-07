Charles ButterfieldMountain Home, Arkansas - Mr. Les Butterfield, 82, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Mountain Home.A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Bailey Cemetery, near Keswick, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Ozarks or a charity of your choice . Powell Funeral Home in Wellman will be helping with local services.