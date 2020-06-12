Charles Clarahan
Iowa City - Charles Clarahan, 86, loving husband of Jane, died peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020.
A complete obituary with all service information will appear Monday.
Arrangements are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa , www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.