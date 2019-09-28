Services
Beatty & Peterseim Funeral Home
201 B Ave
Kalona, IA 52247
319-656-2233
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Beatty & Peterseim Funeral Home
201 B Ave
Kalona, IA 52247
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
Iowa City, IA
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
Iowa City, IA
Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Sharon Hill Cemetery
Kalona, IA
Charles E. "Chip" Miller

Charles E. "Chip" Miller Obituary
Charles E. "Chip" Miller

Iowa City - A Celebration of Life for Charles E. "Chip" Miller, 78, of Iowa City, will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Iowa City with Pastor Sarah Rohret officiating. Burial will be held at 1:30 PM at the Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona. Visitations will be held Sunday, September 29 from 2 - 6 PM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona and Monday from 9:30 until time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the , Iowa City Hospice, or St. Mark's United Methodist Men.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 28, 2019
