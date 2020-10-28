1/1
Charles Earl Nerison
1942 - 2020
Charles Earl Nerison

Cedar Rapids - Charles Earl Nerison, 78, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home. Services: 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 3, at Teahen Funeral Home by Pastor Robin Tyner. Burial: Norway Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Monday from 5 to7 p.m., at the funeral home. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bobbie; son, Tracy of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Geoffrey (Rachel) Nerison of Des Moines, Jessica (Austin) Henchal of Montezuma, and Bree (Jon) Hofmaster of Swansea, SC; daughter-in-law, Sharon Nerison of Des Moines; four sisters, Dianna (Glen) Boehme of Dubuque, Regina (Chuck) Ancelet of Norway, Vicki (Ron) Wullner of Cedar Rapids and Jovita Nerison Green of Cedar Rapids and three great grandchildren Evianna Nerison, Ellie and Elijah Henchal.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Gary, and a grandson, Eric.

Charles was born on March 31, 1942 in Iowa City, the son of Victor and Eunice Robinson Nerison. He graduated grade school and high school from Norway School in 1960, and attended college at Yale Institute of St. Paul, MN, and Kirkwood Community College. On July 15, 1962, Charles was united in marriage to Roberta "Bobbie" Christianson at Trinity Lutheran Church, Norway. He was a member of Stonebridge Church. Charles retired from Amana Refrigeration after 21 years, taught programming for the Kirkwood accelerated program, and officially retired from Pearson in 2015.

Charles was proud of his Norwegian heritage, was a big fan of racing, baseball and softball. Go Cubs! He always had a joke to tell. Charles was a great brother and friend. He enjoyed being in class plays and even showed up in a "Broadway Maybies." He loved taking pictures and traveling. Charles had a strong faith and loved teaching and led many bible studies both at church and his home. He lived his life by the words found in James 1:22: But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.

Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
NOV
3
Service
11:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
October 28, 2020
To the family of Charlie Nerison,
What a joy it was to know and work with this gentle soul at Amana Refrigeration. We always enjoyed his presence and could tell he was a great family man and a good and faithful servant of the Lord. We will not make it to the services but know that our prayers are with you all.
Steve & Carie Kramer
Coworker
October 28, 2020
Bobbie & Reggie,

All of my memories of Charlie are so positive. They revolve our relationship at church--Cedar Hills Evangelical Free and Stonebridge Church. I especially enjoyed being in an adult Bible study class with Charlie doing the teaching. Our lives diverged when Nancy & I moved here to northern Michigan in 2012. But Charlie (and both of you) will always remain in my heart & mind as dear friends and brothers & sisters in the Lord. May God bless you and give you strength as you carry on life in the days, months, and years ahead with Charlie's memory and legacy,

John & Nancy Morris
John Morris
Friend
October 28, 2020
Bobbie and family, I am sorry for your loss.
Dan LeGrand
October 28, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Charlie's passing. My thoughts and prayers to his cherished family. I had the honor to work with Charlie when he taught at Kirkwood, I learned a great deal from his calm and caring presence. When I would run into Charlie in the community, it was always a pleasure to catch up. In sympathy,
Kim Becicka
Coworker
October 28, 2020
Regina, So sorry to hear of your loss. You are in my prayers.
Joyce Kitson
Acquaintance
October 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
October 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bertha j. Rhinehart
Significant_other
