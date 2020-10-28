Bobbie & Reggie,



All of my memories of Charlie are so positive. They revolve our relationship at church--Cedar Hills Evangelical Free and Stonebridge Church. I especially enjoyed being in an adult Bible study class with Charlie doing the teaching. Our lives diverged when Nancy & I moved here to northern Michigan in 2012. But Charlie (and both of you) will always remain in my heart & mind as dear friends and brothers & sisters in the Lord. May God bless you and give you strength as you carry on life in the days, months, and years ahead with Charlie's memory and legacy,



John & Nancy Morris

John Morris

Friend