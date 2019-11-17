|
Charles Eugene "Gene" Walker
Nichols - Charles Eugene "Gene" Walker, 84, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home.
Memorials may be made to Camp Courageous or Iowa City Hospice.
Charles Eugene Walker was born August 12, 1935 at Yankee Chute, Louisa County, Iowa, the son of Charles S. and Chloe V. Walker. On April 4, 1956 he was united in marriage to Ione B. Juels at the Christian Church in Nichols. Gene had farmed his entire life in the Nichols area and had owned and operated Walker Grain and Fertilizer, selling the business in 1975. From 1954 until 1959 he served in the Iowa Army National Guard. He was a member of the Nichols Christian Church and for 17 years served on the Board of Directors at the Columbus Jct. State Bank. Gene enjoyed hunting for old tractors and made that his hobby after retiring from farming.
He is lovingly survived by his wife Ione of Nichols, three children: Debra K. Santana of Lone Tree, Pamela J. Osterhout of Lone Tree and Michael (Tami) Walker of Nichols, sister Connie Walker of Nichols, 6 grandchildren: Jennifer Santana, Jessica (Mike) Jefferson, Frank Santana, John (Kenzi) Osterhout, Jacob (Abby) Osterhout and Lindsey (Jacob) Stieger, and 9 great grandchildren: Ava, Leah, Gable, Greta, Grady, Madison, Layne, Noah and Dallas. He was preceded in death by his parents.
