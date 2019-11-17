Services
Henderson-Barker Funeral Home
205 East 3rd St.
West Liberty, IA 52776
319-627-2151
Charles Eugene "Gene" Walker


1935 - 2019
Charles Eugene "Gene" Walker

Nichols - Charles Eugene "Gene" Walker, 84, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home.

A celebration of life is tentatively planned to be held in the spring of 2020. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Camp Courageous or Iowa City Hospice. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Eugene Walker was born August 12, 1935 at Yankee Chute, Louisa County, Iowa, the son of Charles S. and Chloe V. Walker. On April 4, 1956 he was united in marriage to Ione B. Juels at the Christian Church in Nichols. Gene had farmed his entire life in the Nichols area and had owned and operated Walker Grain and Fertilizer, selling the business in 1975. From 1954 until 1959 he served in the Iowa Army National Guard. He was a member of the Nichols Christian Church and for 17 years served on the Board of Directors at the Columbus Jct. State Bank. Gene enjoyed hunting for old tractors and made that his hobby after retiring from farming.

He is lovingly survived by his wife Ione of Nichols, three children: Debra K. Santana of Lone Tree, Pamela J. Osterhout of Lone Tree and Michael (Tami) Walker of Nichols, sister Connie Walker of Nichols, 6 grandchildren: Jennifer Santana, Jessica (Mike) Jefferson, Frank Santana, John (Kenzi) Osterhout, Jacob (Abby) Osterhout and Lindsey (Jacob) Stieger, and 9 great grandchildren: Ava, Leah, Gable, Greta, Grady, Madison, Layne, Noah and Dallas. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
