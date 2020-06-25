Charles J. Clarahan
Charles J.

Clarahan

Iowa City - The Memorial Mass for Charles Clarahan that was to be celebrated Saturday, June 27th at St. Patrick's Catholic Church has been postponed. Charles passed away June 11,2020.

For the complete obituary go to www.lensingfuneral.com




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
JUN
16
Rosary
06:30 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
JUN
17
Graveside service
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
JUN
27
Memorial Mass
09:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
3 entries
June 15, 2020
Mr. Clarahan was one of my little league coach's in Iowa City in 1970. My brother and I played on the team with his son Rick. And although we moved away from Iowa City in 1972 I have always had very fond memories of those days playing on his team.
My sincere condolences go out to his family and he will always be remembered.
Rest In Peace
Pat Thiem
Friend
June 15, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
June 15, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE
A VIETNAM VETERAN Hiawatha, Iowa
