Mr. Clarahan was one of my little league coach's in Iowa City in 1970. My brother and I played on the team with his son Rick. And although we moved away from Iowa City in 1972 I have always had very fond memories of those days playing on his team.
My sincere condolences go out to his family and he will always be remembered.
Rest In Peace
Charles J.
Clarahan
Iowa City - The Memorial Mass for Charles Clarahan that was to be celebrated Saturday, June 27th at St. Patrick's Catholic Church has been postponed. Charles passed away June 11,2020.
For the complete obituary go to www.lensingfuneral.com
Clarahan
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.