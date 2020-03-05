Services
Charles Kinnamon "Kim" Pettit

Charles Kinnamon "Kim" Pettit

Iowa City - Charles Kinnamon Pettit (Kim), age 75, of Iowa City, Iowa died on March 3, 2020.

Kim is survived by his son, Todd (Kimberly) Pettit of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Molly (Jeremy) Wells of Iowa City, Iowa; his beloved grandchildren, Trajan Wells, Quincy Wells, Lucie Pettit, Augustin Pettit, Oscar Pettit, Angus Pettit, Gulliver Pettit, Beatrix Pettit; and his brother, Roger Pettit of Bloomfield, Iowa.

Kim donated his body to The University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine Deeded Body Program for scientific research. His cremains will later be buried in the Drakesville Cemetery with military rites by Post 78 American Legion of Bloomfield. No public services are being planned. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Kim's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the Gay & Ciha Funeral Home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
