Charles (Chuck) L. Waters
North Liberty - Charles (Chuck) L. Waters, 77, of North Liberty, Iowa, died at home on April 24, 2020, due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Chuck's wish was to be cremated. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers and plants, the family kindly requests that memorials be made in his memory to North Liberty Community Pantry or North Liberty Library. Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City, is assisting the family.
Chuck was born at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City on January 29, 1943, the son of Leslie and Lucille (Wilcox) Waters. He was the second of six sons. He grew up on the family farm near West Branch, Iowa, and graduated from West Branch High School in the class of 1961.
On July 8, 1967, he was united in marriage to Corrine Kepler at the United Methodist Church in Lisbon, Iowa. Chuck worked at Procter & Gamble in Iowa City for 30 years where he held various positions. He served in the Iowa National Guard.
Chuck loved all cars, old and new, but his favorite was the Corvette. He owned at least one Corvette for most of his adult life. He was a member of the Cedar Rapids Corvette Club and he and Corrine went on many cruises with the Club.
Chuck was also active in the Iowa City Jaycees.
He enjoyed his time with his children and grandchildren, feeding the birds, morning coffee with the guys, RVing to Florida for the winter and happy hour with the other snowbirds. He was an excellent card player and liked all kinds of card games, especially euchre and bridge. You could find Chuck putzing around his yard and woods and tinkering in his shop.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Corrine, and their children and spouses, Todd and Bridget Waters of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, and Tia and Tom Huntley of Bethesda, Maryland; grandchildren, Rebecca Waters, Zackary Waters, Willem Huntley, and Addison Huntley; great-grandson, Jamisen Petersen; brothers and their spouses, Raymond and Carol Waters of Delaware, Ohio, Kenneth and Debra Waters of Iowa City, and Donald Waters of Des Moines; stepmother-in-law, Jeannette Kepler of Lisbon; brother-in-law, Steven Kepler of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law and spouse, Kay and Bill Riffey of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Chuck was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Ronald Waters and Gerald Waters and his spouse, Darlene; sister-in-law, Heidi Waters; nephews, Travis Waters and Gerald Leslie Waters; and parents-in-law, Paul and Naomi Kepler.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020