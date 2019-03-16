|
Charles Ollendick
Hills - Charles A. Ollendick, 81, of Hills, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hills. Visitation will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held after the Mass at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hills First Responders or St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 16, 2019